Uzeyir Hajibeyli's musical comedy “Arshin Mal Alan” premiered in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

Uzeyir Hajibeyli's musical comedy "Arshin Mal Alan" has been premiered in the Bulgarian city of Kardzhali as part of cooperation of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria.

The four-act performance “Arshin Mal Alan”, the author of which is an outstanding composer of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world Uzeyir Hajibeyli was staged at the famous Musical Theater "Kadriye Latifova" in Kardzhali and dedicated to the composer's 135th anniversary. The staging of the play is also timed to the 60th anniversary of the Kardzhali Theater.

The director of the play is the chief director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Hafiz Guliyev, the artist is Tomiana Tomova Nacheva, the choreographer is Ginka Kircheva. The roles were performed by the actress of the Izmir State Theater Masura Tair (Gulchohra), as well as Bulgarian and Turkish artists Yagub Yagub (Asker), Dinko Kovachev (Sultanbek), Nursan Abdurrahman (Jahan khala), Orhan Tahir (Suleyman), Karima Ismail (Asya), Aisun Ahmad (Telli), Mustafa Ismayil (Veli).

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation carries out activities in the direction of preserving, studying and popularizing the history and culture of the Turkic world, participates in the celebration of the anniversaries of outstanding personalities, composers, poets and writers of the Turkic-speaking peoples, in promoting their heritage in the international arena. Over the past years, a number of projects have been implemented between Bulgaria and the Foundation, including in March 2019, with the joint organization of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria, celebrations dedicated to the Nowruz holiday were held in the cities of Sofia and Kardzhali.

News.Az