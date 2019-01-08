Vahagn Harutyunyan detained for the second time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has decided to detain Investigative Committee former Deputy Chairman Vahagn Harutyunyan, who is a defendant in the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, for the second time. The decision was made on December 30, 2018.

Harutyunyan's lawyer Mihran Poghosyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am that they have not received the court decision yet and are unaware of what the defendant is charged with.

On December 12, 2018, the Criminal Court of Appeal overturned the first instance court decision on remanding Harutyunyan in custody He is charged with falsifying evidence within the framework of the aforesaid March 2008 criminal case.

According to the Special Investigation Service statement, during investigation along the lines of the above-said criminal case, it was found out that, from 2007 to 2011—and as head of the team investigating the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008, Harutyunyan had falsified evidence during the investigation of this criminal case.

This July, Vahagn Harutyunyan was dismissed from the office of Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee, and as head of the general department of investigation of, especially important cases.

News.Az

News.Az