Valve unveils steam machine console: Features and details

Valve has officially announced the Steam Machine, a new video game console designed to bring PC gaming to the living room. Set to launch in 2026, the console combines console convenience with PC-grade performance, offering an alternative to platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.

The Steam Machine is a cube-shaped, compact console that runs on Valve’s SteamOS and plays games directly from users’ Steam libraries. It is designed for plug-and-play use with televisions, allowing gamers to enjoy PC-level performance without a full desktop setup, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Valve claims the Steam Machine is six times more powerful than the Steam Deck. It is powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 CPU and AMD RDNA3 GPU, and supports 4K gaming at 60 FPS with FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution). The console comes with 16GB of RAM and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and offers two storage options: 512GB and 2TB.

The Steam Machine will also include a revised Steam Controller with improved ergonomics and haptic feedback. Valve teased a new VR headset called Steam Frame, which is designed to play both virtual and reality titles as well as standard Steam games on a virtual 2D screen.

The console is modular and portable, with a small form factor that can fit under a TV or in a travel bag. Valve says it is built for gamers who want high-end performance without the complexity of building or maintaining a gaming PC. Specific pricing and the exact release date have not yet been confirmed. The Steam Machine will be available as a standalone console and in bundles with the Steam Controller.

