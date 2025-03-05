Vance sets conditions for resumption of US aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that in order for US aid to be resumed, Ukraine must "come to the table and start negotiating,", News.az reports citing Reuters.

Vance added that US President Donald Trump remains committed to the rare minerals deal.

"We want the Ukrainians to have a sovereign and independent country. We think the Ukrainian troops have fought very bravely, but we’re at a point here where neither Europe nor the United States nor the Ukrainians can continue this war indefinitely," Vance said: "it’s important that everybody comes to the table".

"The President is trying to send a very explicit message, the Ukrainians have got to come to the table and start negotiating with President Trump for the mineral deal," Vance emphasised.

Asked whether he believes the rare minerals deal is still possible, Vance replied: "I certainly do".

"And I think the President is still committed to the mineral deal. I think we’ve heard some positive things, but not yet, of course, a signature from our friends in Ukraine," he said.

Vance also accused Ukrainians of not being willing to "negotiate in good faith" and claimed that the US had not been treated fairly when it comes to aid to Ukraine.

"It’s really ridiculous, and frankly, an insult to the American people, that the Europeans are getting a better deal than the American people," he said.

News.Az