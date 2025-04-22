Vatican releases first images of Pope Francis in open coffin - PHOTO/VIDEO

Cardinal Kevin Farrell (C), Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, presides over the rite of certification of death of Pope Francis in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta on April 21, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo: Vatican Media)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Holy See on Tuesday released the first pictures of Pope Francis' body since his death, and his funeral has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

The images showed Francis lying in a wooden casket wearing red vestments and his bishop’s miter, as the Vatican Secretary of State is seen praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cardinals met for the first time on Tuesday in the Vatican's synod hall to establish the next steps before a conclave begins to select the next pope. The cardinals set the funeral for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square.

Photo: Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin prays during the Rite of Certification of Death of Pope Francis in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta on April 21, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo: Vatican Media)

It will be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and ordinary faithful may begin paying their final respects starting Wednesday, when his casket is brought into St. Peter's Basilica.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump plan to attend the funeral. Argentine President Javier Milei is also expected to attend the funeral of the pontiff, who was born in Argentina.

The body of Pope Francis (hands detail) lies in state at the chapel of Casa Santa Marta during the Rite of Certification of Death presided by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on April 21, 2025, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Francis died Monday morning at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke that landed him in a coma and resulted in his heart failure. His death marked the end of his 12-year papacy as the 266th pope and spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The pope, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger, spent 38 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital starting on Feb. 14 to treat a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

The #Vatican has begun bidding farewell to #PopeFrancis.



The farewell to #Pope Francis, who died on April 21, has begun in the chapel of his Vatican residence, the House of Saint Martha.



Members of the Curia, Vatican employees, his assistants and service personnel are… pic.twitter.com/Jwk3LMA5fu — News.Az (@news_az)

News.Az