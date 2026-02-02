Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for first time

“I am proud to share this: the Chrysopigi Lady tanker, carrying its first cargo of liquefied [associated] petroleum gas, has left Venezuela,” Venezuela’s authorized president Delcy Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram channel, without specifying the volume of the shipment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rodriguez said she was celebrating the milestone with the working class and expressed confidence that exporting liquefied gas will help improve the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

This development follows recent reports that international trading houses were preparing to export Venezuelan LPG as part of broader energy export activities.