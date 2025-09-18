Yandex metrika counter

Venezuela launches 3-day Caribbean military drills
Venezuela announced the start of three days of military exercises on its Caribbean island of La Orchila, as regional tensions escalate in response to increased US military activity nearby.

The exercise ordered by Maduro as commander-in-chief was baptised “Sovereign Caribbean”, said the defence minister, Vladimir Padrino López, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


