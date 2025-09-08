Venezuela to deploy more troops amid U.S. military buildup in Caribbean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela announced plans to expand troop deployments along its northern coast to combat drug trafficking, as the U.S. strengthens its military presence in the Caribbean. President Nicolas Maduro ordered additional forces to the Guajira region in Zulia, the Paraguana peninsula in Falcon, and islands and states including Nueva Esparta, Sucre, and Delta Amacuro.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said 25,000 troops will be deployed, more than double the 10,000 currently stationed near the Colombian border in Zulia and Tachira, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes after the U.S. sent 10 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for anti-drug operations and conducted a strike last week that sank a Venezuelan boat carrying narcotics, killing 11. Maduro criticized the U.S., accusing it of seeking regime change, while President Donald Trump emphasized the military actions were part of his crackdown on drug trafficking.

The situation signals escalating tensions between Caracas and Washington, with potential for further operations targeting cartel networks inside Venezuela.

News.Az