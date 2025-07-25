Venezuelan men allege abuse at El Salvador’s CECOT prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Venezuelan men recently released from El Salvador’s CECOT prison claim they were subjected to physical and psychological abuse while in detention. The men, who were deported from the United States in March, shared their experiences with ABC News following their return to Venezuela as part of a prisoner swap.

Mervin Jose Yamarte Fernandez, one of the deportees, said he initially believed he was being returned to Venezuela until he saw a “San Salvador” sign. He said he and others on the plane were restrained and taken directly to the prison, where they were allegedly beaten and forced to change clothing in front of prison staff, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“They wouldn’t let us dress. If we tried, they would strike us,” he told.

The U.S. government had invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used 18th-century statute, to justify the deportation. Officials alleged that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua posed a national security threat and described it as a "hybrid criminal state." The deported individuals, including Yamarte Fernandez, deny any connection to the gang.

CECOT, officially known as the Terrorism Confinement Center, has drawn international scrutiny over its strict security measures and treatment of inmates.

Francisco Garcia Casique, another deportee, said they were told by guards that they would never be released. He claimed they were denied legal access and basic necessities. Casique denies any gang affiliation and said he had worked as a barber in the U.S. to support his family.

“They linked me to a gang but showed no evidence,” he said.

Ysqueibel Penaloza, the third individual interviewed, said he was unable to contact his family or appear before a judge. He alleged that prisoners were mistreated and only provided better conditions when visitors were present.

According to the men, conditions improved shortly before their release. They said doctors and nutritionists were brought in, and they were provided hygiene supplies and new clothing.

On July 18, they were informed of their release. The three were later included in a prisoner exchange deal that also resulted in the release of 10 American nationals from Venezuela.

In a statement to ABC News, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the men had been transferred to CECOT “where they no longer pose a threat to the American people.”

“Tren de Aragua and MS-13 are some of the most violent terrorist gangs in the world,” she said. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal gangs to endanger American citizens.”

DHS did not address the abuse allegations.

Penaloza and Casique stated they have no intention of returning to the United States. Yamarte Fernandez, however, said he would consider returning under a different administration, citing the opportunities the U.S. can offer.

News.Az