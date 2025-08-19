Venezuelan president orders mobilization of 4.5 million civilian militia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced Monday that 4.5 million civilian militias will be mobilized across the country in response to what he described as U.S. threats of war.

Speaking at a meeting with governors and mayors from his ruling coalition, Maduro announced plans to strengthen rural and urban militias, as well as organize combat groups in factories and workplaces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He described the move as a "perfect fusion of people, police and armed forces" to guarantee the country's peace and sovereignty, saying "the people are prepared to resist any offensive."

Maduro's announcement followed remarks by Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who accused Washington of trying to justify military actions in the Caribbean under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi offered a reward of 50 million U.S. dollars for information leading to Maduro's arrest, accusing him of having links to international drug trafficking.

Maduro has dismissed the allegations.

