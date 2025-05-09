Maduro sees BRICS as the future, says minister

"Nicol·s Maduro says the future lies with BRICS and we want to be part of that future. We are working to align ourselves with the shared vision of this association," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Gil Pinto had emphasized that Venezuela remains committed to joining BRICS and will continue to pursue full membership in the group.

Maduro arrived in Moscow on May 7, marking his eighth visit to Russia. Following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two leaders signed an agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries.