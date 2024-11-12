Verizon Fios internet outages affect millions of people in US

Millions of people along the US East Coast experienced Verizon Fios internet outages early Tuesday morning.

The affected area, based on a map of user-reported problems on Downdetector, spans approximately 300 miles from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Richmond, Virginia, News.Az reports, citing US media. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a user complaint, Verizon wrote : "There is either an outage or network maintenance impacting your area. We don't have full details just yet. Our apologies for any inconvenience this is causing. We're trying to get all the information from our network team so we can provide you all an update."Reports of the outages spiked between midnight and 2 am EST, with the network receiving thousands of complaints during this time, according to DownDetector, a third-party website that tracks real-time service disruptions.90 percent of these complaints relate to the internet services, 9 percent were described as "total blackout" while 1 percent affected TV streaming.Along with the swathe of the East Coast, an area of southern Kansas also appears to be affected, according to the map.A user on X in Maryland posted an update from Verizon which said that repairs had begun at 10:50 pm EST, with service expected to be restored by 10:58 am EST on Tuesday.Verizon Fios is a fiber-optic internet, TV, and phone service provided by Verizon. The company is the largest provider of mobile services in the country.As well as Verizon, other major internet service providers such as AT&T, Cox and Xfinity also recorded a spike in reported outages, according to Downdetector.

