Yandex metrika counter

Verizon names former PayPal head Dan Schulman as new CEO

  • Economics
  • Share
Verizon names former PayPal head Dan Schulman as new CEO
Photo: Getty Images

Verizon announced on Monday that former PayPal executive Dan Schulman will take over as CEO, succeeding Hans Vestberg.

Vestberg will serve as a special adviser to the company through October 4 next year, Verizon said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Verizon's shares were up 1.3% in premarket trading.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      