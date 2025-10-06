Verizon names former PayPal head Dan Schulman as new CEO
Photo: Getty Images
Verizon announced on Monday that former PayPal executive Dan Schulman will take over as CEO, succeeding Hans Vestberg.
Vestberg will serve as a special adviser to the company through October 4 next year, Verizon said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Verizon's shares were up 1.3% in premarket trading.