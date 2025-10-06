Verizon names former PayPal head Dan Schulman as new CEO

Verizon announced on Monday that former PayPal executive Dan Schulman will take over as CEO, succeeding Hans Vestberg.

Vestberg will serve as a special adviser to the company through October 4 next year, Verizon said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Verizon's shares were up 1.3% in premarket trading.

