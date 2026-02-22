Very strong earthquake of magnitude 7.1 just reported 63 km west of Kudat, Malaysia

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Malaysia in the South China Sea, News.Az reports, citing The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the information, the tremors were recorded 62 km from the city of Kudat in the state of Sabah in the north of the country.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The earthquake originated at a depth of 620 km, and no tsunami threat was issued.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.