Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra dies aged 89

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The actor, who was recovering at home after a serious health scare earlier this month, died on Monday morning at his residence in Juhu. He was cremated later the same day at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of his family.

The veteran actor is survived by his two wives - Prakash Kaur and actor Hema Malini, along with 6 children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Hema Malini.

Born in a village in Ludhiana in 1935, Dharmendra began his film career in 1960 with the romantic drama Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. In the 60s, he established himself as a romantic hero, often playing second lead or working with more popular female stars in films like Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Khamoshi. He gained recognition with Chetan Anand's 1965 war film Haqeeqat. But it was Phool Aur Patthar the following year that made him a saleable star.

Over the next decade, he worked in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Yaadon Ki Baraat. In the 80s, he transitioned to action films, often leading ensembles or low-budget crime thrillers. He found success in this genre too, and came to be known as the ‘He Man of India’.

Dharmendra was one of the rare actors to transition successfully as a character artiste, working in supporting roles in films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Johnny Gaddaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He worked with sons - Sunny and Bobby - in the Yamla Pagla Deewana films, and Apne. His final film - Ikkis - will release next month.

News.Az