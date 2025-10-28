Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui dies aged 76

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui has died at the age of 76, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His family announced to the media through his close friend, Hong Kong TV host Maria Luisa Leitao, that Hui died at 2:30am on Oct 28 due to multiple organ failure caused by cancer.

His family added that they deeply appreciate everyone’s concern and will announce details of his funeral arrangements later.

Hong Kong media outlet Sing Tao Headline first reported on Oct 27 that Hui, whose birthday fell on Nov 4, was hospitalised in Hong Kong and was in critical condition.

More than 20 celebrities visited the actor in hospital at that time. They included Leitao; actor Michael Miu and his actress-wife Jaime Chik; actor Edwin Siu and his actress-wife Priscilla Wong; and actor Raymond Wong and his wife, stylist Kaka Mok.

Veteran actress Alice Fung, who visited at about 8pm on Oct 27, told the media that Hui was using an oxygen machine but could still hear her speak.

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh worked with Hui on several TV dramas, such as You’re Hired (2009), Line Walker and Themis (2024). She cancelled her working trip to Beijing and flew from Macau to Hong Kong to visit him on Oct 27.

Hong Kong movie star Chow Yun Fat, who worked with Hui on the TV series The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1979 to 1980), visited on Oct 28 dressed in black.

Hui was in the industry for more than 50 years and starred in many classic TVB series, including The Final Combat (1989) and Golden Faith (2001).

His most recent role as undercover cop-turned-crime boss Foon Hei Gor (Brother Foon Hei) in TVB’s Line Walker series (2014 to 2020) earned him widespread recognition, with fans affectionately calling him by that name.

He reduced his acting commitments significantly in recent years and moved to Singapore with his family to enjoy a semi-retired life.

Hui met his wife Angeli Lung at a gathering of friends and they married in 1992. Ms Lung gave birth to their daughter Charmaine Hui in 1997 when he was 49.

Ms Hui, 28, is married to Singaporean Shane Sim, who reportedly works in the banking industry. They held a wedding ceremony and banquet in Hong Kong in December 2023, and a second one in Singapore in January 2024.

Hui lived in Nee Soon GRC when Ms Lee Bee Wah was the MP.

She paid tribute to the actor on Facebook on Oct 28. “So sad to lose a great guy,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her with Hui’s family. “Deepest condolences to the family.”

News.Az