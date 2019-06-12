Vice-president of German Bundestag visits Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, AzerTag reports.

The German delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

