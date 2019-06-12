Yandex metrika counter

Vice-president of German Bundestag visits Alley of Martyrs

  • Politics
  • Share
Vice-president of German Bundestag visits Alley of Martyrs

A delegation led by Vice-President of the German Bundestag Thomas Oppermann has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, AzerTag reports.

The German delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      