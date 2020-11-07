Victims of Armenian terror commemorated in Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living in Israel commemorated the victims of terrorist acts committed by the occupying the Armenian Army in Ganja, Barda, and other settlements in the Khojaly-613 park near Jerusalem, State Committee on Work with the Diaspora reported.

Representatives of other communities in Israel and residents participated in the event along with Azerbaijanis. President of the Israeli-Azerbaijani international Association "Aziz" Lev Spivak told the participants that 40 days have passed since the beginning of military operations in Karabakh. Later, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the dead civilians and martyrs. Flowers and wreaths were laid at the Khojaly monument. Deputy mayor of Kiryat Bialik Nyuma Rachevsky, who participated in the event, said that the Jewish people always support Azerbaijan in a just war. Taking part in the event, deputy mayor from Kiryat Bialik city Nahum Rachevsky noted that the Jewish people would support Azerbaijan in the only struggle.

Chief Rabbi of the Mountain Jews synagogue Shmuel Simantov prayed for peace in the Caucasus. Holding the state flags of Azerbaijan and Israel, the event participants distributed booklets depicting Armenian vandalism to the city's residents.

News.Az

News.Az