Victoria unveils new bushfire recovery funding package

Australia’s state of Victoria has announced an additional 15 million Australian dollars (around 10 million U.S. dollars) to support communities hit by recent bushfires, local media reported on Tuesday.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the package includes 10 million dollars for a new clean-up program to help landowners remove debris from more than 500 destroyed structures, with a focus on uninsured and underinsured households that have lost their primary homes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The remaining 5 million dollars will be used to waive landfill fees in affected regions, allowing residents to dispose of bushfire waste at no cost.

Authorities said 12 active fires continued to burn across Victoria on Tuesday, down from 27 the previous day, indicating a gradual easing in conditions. However, Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebusch warned that six of the fires remain a concern and that weather conditions are expected to worsen later in January.

Wiebusch confirmed that over 500 structures have now been destroyed, including 90 homes in the town of Longwood near Alexandra. Detectives from Victoria Police’s arson squad are investigating the cause of the Longwood blaze, which has burned through 144,000 hectares and has a 400-kilometre perimeter.

The announcement follows a 19.5 million-dollar emergency support package unveiled on Sunday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Allan. That funding covers fodder for farmers facing livestock losses, emergency accommodation for evacuees, and mental health support services.

