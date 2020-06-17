Video conference held between Azerbaijani president and new vice president of World Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the initiative of the World Bank, a video conference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the World Bank’s newly appointed Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and other representatives of the bank.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, Assistant to President Natig Amirov and Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov participated in the video conference.

News.Az