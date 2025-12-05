Vienna hosts 4th European Azerbaijan Studies Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan Studies has commenced in Vienna, Austria, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

This year’s conference, gathering 25 experts from 12 EU member states, focuses on Azerbaijan’s role as a “middle power,” and as a partner of European states.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, also attends the conference, and will engage in direct discussions with the experts.

The event is co-organized by the European Network for Azerbaijani Studies and the Strategic Consultancy Group.

