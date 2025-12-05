Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs talk peace process, ties in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Thursday with Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili to discuss the development of the Azerbaijan–Georgia strategic partnership across all areas.

During the meeting, held on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, the sides noted that cooperation between the two countries, rooted in the principles of friendship, mutual support and good neighbourliness, plays an important role in ensuring stability and development in the region, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on bilateral economic and trade relations, including joint strategic projects carried out to date in the energy and transport–logistics sectors. They emphasised the strategic importance of strengthening regional transport and communication corridors for the prosperity of both countries and the wider region.

Bayramov briefed his Georgian counterpart on the peace process following the Washington summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in August. He said the agreements reached in Washington marked an important turning point in advancing the regional peace agenda and outlined Azerbaijan’s expectations within the process.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az