Vietjet orders 100 Airbus jets and 40 Rolls-Royce engines

Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has finalised multi-billion-dollar deals to purchase 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft and 40 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the companies confirmed in a joint statement on Thursday.

The new aircraft order formalises a memorandum of understanding signed in June, as Vietjet moves to significantly expand its fleet. While the companies did not publicly disclose the value, an internal Vietjet document estimated the Airbus deal at around $25 billion, though it did not specify whether the figure included engines or services, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The airline also confirmed its order for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power 20 Airbus A330neo jets, valued at about $3.8 billion, according to the same internal document. Rolls-Royce had previously announced the agreement but did not reveal pricing.

The announcement coincided with Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at strengthening relations between Hanoi and London.

Vietjet is currently involved in legal proceedings in London’s High Court related to lease payments for four aircraft, but continues to push ahead with fleet expansion as demand for air travel rises in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia.

News.Az