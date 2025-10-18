Tehran and Hanoi explore ways to strengthen sci-tech ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and the Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran, Nguyen Luong Ngoc, have discussed avenues for expanding scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Ngoc paid a visit to the Tehran branch of Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) to become more familiar with Iran’s achievements and products in the technology sector, particularly nanotechnology, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

During the Wednesday meeting, the Vietnamese official lauded Iran’s high scientific potential in different fields like pharmaceuticals, construction, and modern technologies, and proposed establishing iHiT in Hanoi. This will expedite scientific and international interactions between the two countries, he added.

Referring to the capabilities and accomplishments of Vietnam in the agricultural, fishery, and aquaculture sectors, Ngoc stated, “We have had a successful experience in extra-terrestrial cultivation in Cuba, multiplying the volume of agricultural production and product exports. The two countries can collaborate to implement the same model in Iran, particularly in the north of the country.”

For his part, Roozbeh elaborated on Iran’s technological capacities in agriculture, fishery, medicine, medication, construction, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The current administration places a priority on fostering scientific collaborations with neighboring and friendly countries, Roozbeh said.

The official went on to voice Iran’s readiness to boost scientific, technological, and research cooperation, as well as share expertise with Vietnam.

News.Az