Vietnam flood death toll climbs to 13

Days of record rainfall have inundated large parts of central Vietnam, with the UNESCO-listed cities of Hue and Hoi An among the hardest hit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photos published by state media showed extensive flooding, with some homes submerged up to their roofs.

Vietnam frequently experiences deadly storms and floods that cause significant property damage, particularly during the storm season from June to October.

In Hoi An — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and former Southeast Asian trading port — floodwaters started to subside on Friday, allowing cleanup efforts to begin. However, most tourists have canceled their hotel reservations. The town welcomed over 4.4 million visitors last year, including nearly 3.6 million from abroad.