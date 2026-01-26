Vietnam, Laos pledge to boost trade to $10B

The commitment was made during talks between To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos, during Thongloun’s state visit to Vietnam, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Lam congratulated Thongloun on his re-election as General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and expressed appreciation for Laos choosing Vietnam as the first destination following the successful conclusion of the new-term party congresses of both ruling parties.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to prioritize cooperation in key areas such as national defense and security, while also promoting stronger economic connectivity. They emphasized the importance of improving transport links through major infrastructure projects, including the Hanoi–Vientiane expressway and the Vientiane–Vung Ang railway.

Ahead of the talks, Lam presided over an official welcome ceremony for Thongloun at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. The Lao leader was honored with a 21-cannon salute—the highest protocol accorded to a visiting head of state—state media reported.