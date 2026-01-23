Vietnam’s To Lam secures second term through 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam’s top leader To Lam has been re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party, securing a second term that will see him lead the country’s political system through 2030.

Lam was unanimously re-appointed by 180 senior party officials at the conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi. The role makes him the most powerful figure in Vietnam’s one-party system and places him at the center of the country’s political and economic decision-making for the next five years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lam, 68, first assumed the party’s top position in mid-2024. During his initial term, he oversaw rapid economic expansion backed by wide-ranging administrative reforms. These measures aimed to speed up decision-making and reduce bureaucratic obstacles, but they also resulted in significant public-sector job losses, stirring criticism and internal concern.

Aware of emerging dissatisfaction, Lam moved early to consolidate support among key factions within the party, including the military. Analysts note that he has carefully balanced reform efforts with assurances to powerful state-owned enterprises, reaffirming their central role in the economy amid debates over increasing support for private conglomerates.

His re-election is widely viewed as a signal of political continuity and stability — a factor frequently highlighted by foreign investors as critical to Vietnam’s attractiveness as a manufacturing and export hub.

Lam is also expected to seek the presidency, with an official decision anticipated soon. If confirmed, he would hold both the party leadership and head-of-state roles — a structure similar to China’s political model. Some experts caution that concentrating power in a single office could challenge Vietnam’s traditional system of collective leadership and internal oversight.

During the party congress, Lam set out ambitious economic goals. He pledged to target annual growth above 10% throughout the remainder of the decade, exceeding international forecasts that project more moderate expansion. His vision includes shifting Vietnam’s long-standing export- and low-cost labor-driven model toward one focused on innovation, productivity, and higher value industries.

Lam has promised to continue his reform agenda, including the largest overhaul of public administration in decades. While supporters view these changes as essential for modernization, observers note concerns over financial risks, infrastructure priorities, and governance transparency.

With his renewed mandate, To Lam enters his second term positioned to shape Vietnam’s political direction and economic transformation through the end of the decade.

News.Az