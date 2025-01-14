Vikings vs. Rams score: Wild-card weekend wraps up with Minnesota, Los Angeles playing in Arizona

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Rams will still likely have a hometown crowd behind them, but it'll be an uphill battle against these Vikings, who can lay claim to being the top wild-card team in NFL history — they're the first wild-card team in NFL history with 14 wins, and just the second to have won 13 games.Despite not winning the NFC North, history may be on the Vikings' side — in 1999, the 13-3 Tennessee Titans were a wild-card team, and after the Music City Miracle (surely Kevin Dyson's favorite of the two legendary plays in those playoffs that he's remembered for), they went on to Super Bowl XXXIV.But back in Week 8, the Los Angeles Rams topped the Vikings 30-20, just as they were turning their season around after a 1-4 start, plagued by injuries on offense. That loss was the Vikings' second of the year, and they went on to rip off nine straight wins. The Rams got hot after that, too, finishing the year 10-7 and on top of the NFC West, with their full complement of top skill players healthy for the finishing kick and postseason.Rams fans got the party started early on a bus ride from Los Angeles to Arizona. Originally scheduled as a home game in Los Angeles, Monday's wild-card game against the Vikings was moved to Arizona because of the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. Plenty of Rams fans were ready to make the trip.Former Commanders first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. played two games including a Week 18 start after joining the Rams late in the season. But he won't play Monday night. He's among the Rams' inactives for Monday's wild-card game.

