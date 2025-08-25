Villanova University hit by second false active shooter report in four days

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the second time in less than a week, Villanova University was targeted by a false active shooter report, prompting law enforcement to clear campus buildings before confirming the incident was a hoax.

The latest false alarm occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday and involved Austin Hall, a student dormitory. The Radnor Police Department confirmed on social media that the report was not legitimate and that officers were working to restore normal operations, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“Law enforcement has confirmed the call to be false. Officers are working to clear the campus and restore normal operations,” the department said.

This marks the second “swatting” incident at Villanova in four days. On Thursday, a fake active shooter report targeted the university’s law school during orientation day. The hoax caused panic as students and faculty were ordered to shelter in place while tactical teams swept Scarpa Hall.

Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue addressed Thursday’s incident in a statement:

“Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax—there was no active shooter, no injuries, and no evidence of firearms present on campus. While that is a blessing and a relief, I know today's events have shaken our entire community.”

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and the FBI are investigating Thursday’s hoax, though no immediate statement was issued regarding Sunday’s incident. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also emphasized that swatting is illegal and instructed state police to use all available resources to hold those responsible accountable.

Other campuses have faced similar false alarms recently, including the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga earlier this week.

