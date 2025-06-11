Vinton County explosives plant leak involving nitric acid forces evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Residents in one community have been asked to evacuate, while others are being advised to shelter in place following a chemical leak at an explosives plant in Vinton County, Ohio.

According to Vinton County EMS, a call came in around 8:37 a.m. Wednesday for a reported leak at the Austin Powder Plant, located at 3200 Powder Plant Road in McArthur. The plant has been evacuated and the situation is still active, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Robert Czechlowski, Jackson County EMA Director, says the chemical leaking is nitric acid. He adds that Austin Powder is one of the few plants in the United States that make explosives.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, he said 3,000 gallons of nitric acid were released from a 5,000-gallon tank, creating a chemical reaction that caused a plume of nitric oxide. He says the plume looks like a red cloud.

As a precaution, residents have been asked to evacuate from Powder Plant Road between Rt 50 and Rt 278 as well as from Creek Road, Morgan Road and Infirmary Road, and the Village of Zaleski. Zaleski had originally been in a shelter in place.

Czechlowski says this situation impacts approximately 750 residents of Vinton County.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also put a 30-mile no-fly zone around the plant with a 23,000-foot ceiling.

Ohio State Senator Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) issued a statement urging constituents to stay safe and follow orders from local authorities.

“Public safety is of the utmost importance,” said Wilkin. “I urge those affected to listen to the local sheriff’s office and other emergency personnel on what to do and how to proceed during this emergency,” Wilkin said.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Vinton County High School for the evacuees. Czechlowski says situations like this usually last for a few hours, depending on the wind conditions. The National Weather Service in Charleston is currently monitoring the plume, which it says is heading northeast.

Czechlowski says multiple hazmat teams are on the scene from the Wellston and the Ross County fire departments. He also says emergency crews are on standby at the Vinton County Emergency Operations Center as they have to wait for the plume of nitric acid to dissipate.

The EPA is monitoring the plant, and says once the leak is contained, they’ll conduct air monitoring before they give people the all clear.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Czechlowski warns that the symptoms of nitric oxide exposure include irritation in the eyes, nose and throat, as well as drowsiness and possible unconsciousness. He warns that extreme doses of “acute exposure” can be fatal.

Czechlowski also says that anyone who feels like they’ve been exposed should clean themselves and wash out their eyes, and if the effects linger, seek medical attention.

This situation is ongoing, and Nexstar’s WOWK 13 News will bring you more information as it unfolds.

