Visa launches Stablecoin payout pilot to speed up global payments

Visa has introduced a new stablecoin pilot under its Visa Direct program, enabling instant payouts to gig workers and employees using digital currencies like USDC.

Visa Direct, the company’s fast-payment infrastructure, typically routes transfers to a recipient’s Visa card, with funds later reaching their linked bank account. Under the new pilot, however, payouts will be sent directly in stablecoins, bypassing traditional banking delays, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In this system, senders can fund transactions in fiat currency while recipients receive the equivalent amount in stablecoins — offering faster access to earnings, especially across borders.

“Launching stablecoin payouts is about enabling truly universal access to money in minutes – not days – for anyone, anywhere in the world,” said Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa. “Whether it’s a creator building a digital brand, a business reaching new global markets or a freelancer working across borders, everyone benefits from faster, more flexible money movement.”

The initiative reflects Visa’s continued exploration of blockchain-based payments and its goal to modernize cross-border transactions through digital assets.

News.Az