Vladimir Fekete: Muslims, Christians, Jews together commemorate memory of Patriotic War martyrs

“On this sad yet remarkable day, Muslims, Christians, Jews together commemorate the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War,” Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church's Apostolic Prefecture in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete told journalists at a ceremony held at the Church of the Virgin Mary’s Immaculate Conception in Baku to honor the Patriotic War martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“We must preserve our unity and solidarity for future generations. The Catholic Church expresses gratitude to the authorities of Azerbaijan, personally to President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as to the leaders of all religious communities for their exceptional role in preserving and strengthening the unity of the people,” the Ordinary said.

News.Az