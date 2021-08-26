Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday on August 26.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening strategic partnership relations between our countries. I am confident that further development of these relations fully meets the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.

I sincerely wish you, dear Mehriban Arifovna, good health, happiness, prosperity and success."

News.Az









News.Az