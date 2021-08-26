Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday on August 26.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,
Please accept my cordial congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.
We highly appreciate your personal contribution to strengthening strategic partnership relations between our countries. I am confident that further development of these relations fully meets the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.
I sincerely wish you, dear Mehriban Arifovna, good health, happiness, prosperity and success."
News.Az