Vlahovic strike hands Juventus Coppa glory

An early strike from Dusan Vlahovic earned Juventus a 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, as Massimiliano Allegri's side lifted its first trophy for three years.Vlahovic put Juventus in front in the fourth minute when he latched onto a pass from Andrea Cambiaso and broke into the box, before driving his finish past goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.Vlahovic, who also found the net when Juve lost the final to Inter in 2022, became the third Bianconeri player to score in two Coppa Italia finals after John Charles (1958-59, 1959-60) and Savino Bellini (1937-38, 1941-42).The Serbia striker thought he had doubled Juve's lead in the 72nd minute when he nodded home from Cambiaso's cross, but that effort was disallowed for offside.The Bianconeri had just 34 per cent of the possession and sat back for long periods, but Atalanta were unable to make their dominance of the ball count, failing to record a single shot on target from 13 attempts.Their best chance came 10 minutes from time, but Ademola Lookman could only rattle the post from range as they fell short in the first of their two finals this month.They will hope to fare better when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on May 22, having now lost three Coppa Italia finals under Gian Piero Gasperini.

News.Az