Volkan Bozkir: Armenia should accept truth and come back to reality

Armenia should accept the truth and come back to reality, said Volkan Bozkir, the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, former Turkish Minister for EU Affairs and Turkish MP.

Bozkir made the remarks while speaking at an international event on the topic “Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Equity” in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

He noted that there are a number of aspects and issues related to the revival and development of Karabakh. “Azerbaijan is working very fast in this direction,” Bozkir said.

“Azerbaijan has become one of the strongest states in the world, it holds an important place in the world in terms of ensuring energy security. Türkiye has always been and will always be close to Azerbaijan,” Bozkir added.

News.Az