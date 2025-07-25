Yandex metrika counter

Volkswagen lowers 2025 profit outlook amid U.S. tariffs impact

Volkswagen lowers 2025 profit outlook amid U.S. tariffs impact
Volkswagen (VOWG.DE), Europe’s largest automaker, on Friday revised down its 2025 earnings forecast after U.S. tariffs weighed heavily on its second-quarter results.

The company now expects an operating return on sales of 4-5%, down from the previously projected 5.5-6.5% range. Full-year sales are forecasted to remain flat compared to 2024, reversing earlier predictions of up to 5% growth, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit of €3.8 billion ($4.46 billion) for the quarter ending June 30 — a 29% decline year-on-year. The drop reflects the combined effects of U.S. tariffs, restructuring costs, and increased sales of lower-margin electric vehicles.

The company and other European automakers are lobbying trade officials for a resolution to replace the 25% U.S. tariff on European cars, imposed since April, which has contributed to a broader slowdown in Europe’s struggling automotive sector.

Volkswagen is currently undertaking a major overhaul, including plans to cut more than 35,000 jobs by 2030, as it adapts to shifting market dynamics.


