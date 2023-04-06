Yandex metrika counter

Volume of tax revenues to Azerbaijani state budget up by 75%: Minister

In January-March of 2023, compared to the relevant period of 2022, the volume of the tax revenues to the Azerbaijani state budget through the State Tax Service increased by 74.8% and reached 4 bln. 899.5 mln. manats, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“During this period, the tax revenues from the non-oil-gas sector grew by 16.4% year over year and amounted to 2 bln. 618 mln. ₼. The significant increase in fiscal revenues strengthens the sustainability of our economy,” the minister noted.


