Volvo, Daimler, Toyota expand hydrogen partnership

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The partnership is focused on developing, producing, and commercialising hydrogen fuel cell systems for trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles as the industry searches for cleaner alternatives to diesel engines.

Toyota Motor Corporation has agreed to join Volvo Group and Daimler Truck in their hydrogen fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, in a move aimed at accelerating the development of zero-emission heavy-duty transport.

The companies announced on Tuesday that Toyota will become an equal shareholder in the venture, marking a significant expansion of collaboration between three major global automakers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Volvo Group, the companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding and intend to move toward a legally binding agreement in the next phase.

Under the plan, Toyota will also work alongside cellcentric on the development of fuel cell units, including core architecture and control systems.

The collaboration aims to reduce production costs and speed up adoption of hydrogen technology, while also supporting the early development of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

Hydrogen fuel cells are seen as a key option for decarbonising long-haul transport, where battery-electric solutions can be more limited due to weight and range constraints.

News.Az