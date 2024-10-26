Yandex metrika counter

Voter turnout in Georgia elections was 58.94%

The turnout in the parliamentary elections in Georgia as of 20:00, according to preliminary data, was 58.94%, 2,060,412 voters voted, said press speaker of the Central Election Commission Natia Ioseliani at the first briefing, News.Az reports.

In Georgia, parliamentary elections were held on October 26 from 08:00 to 20:00.

"The voting process is over. Election Day was held in a mostly calm and safe environment. In some cases, incidents and technical errors were recorded, although in all cases the election administration responded in a timely manner in accordance with the law," Ioseliani said.

