Voting in Azerbaijan's presidential elections starts

The voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan kicked off at 08:00 (UTC/GMT +4 hours) on April 11.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference at the CEC Election Information Center that the preparatory work for the April 11 presidential election was done at a high level.

The CEC chairman noted that all necessary measures were taken to hold the presidential election in accordance with the Election Code.

The voting in the presidential election started after the national anthem was played.

Eight candidates will compete at the presidential election in Azerbaijan. The candidates include Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Whole Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj and Sardar Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party.

According to the specified voter list, in Azerbaijan there are 5,309,434 voters (50.78% women, 49.22% men), including voters abroad.

Forty-one polling stations have been set up in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions and consulates in 32 countries.

Preliminary data about the voting process and participation of voters in the election during the day will be given five times at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

The voting will end at 19:00.

The CEC has accredited 894 international and 58,175 local observers to monitor the presidential election. The international observers represent 59 countries and 60 organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), PACE, CIS.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations on 119 constituencies.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has registered four organizations for conducting exit polls at the presidential election on April 11. The four organizations are “Els” Independent Research Center, “Rey” Monitoring Center, the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League (together with the US-based Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Inc.), and the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society (together with French organization Opinion Way).

