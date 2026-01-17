Yandex metrika counter

Voting in the presidential elections has concluded in Portugal

Voting in the presidential elections has concluded in mainland Portugal, the country's Ministry of Internal Administration announced this, News.Az reports.

Preliminary results are expected to be announced tonight.

According to the report, a record number of candidates are vying for the highest government post – 10 men and 1 woman.


