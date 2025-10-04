Voting wraps up in Georgia’s municipal elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polling stations for local government elections in Georgia closed at 8:00 p.mp local time, News.az reports.

According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout as of 5:00 p.m. was 33.5%

After the polling stations close, the heads of precinct election commissions will send final reports to the CEC, after which the commission will announce early returns. Exit poll data is expected soon.

Georgians were electing mayors and legislative assemblies in 64 municipalities across the country, including the capital Tbilisi. More than 3.5 million citizens have the right to vote in Georgia. A total of 3,061 polling stations were open. Electronic ballot boxes were used at over 90% of the polling stations. Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m.

The situation at polling stations was calm throughout the day. Only minor incidents involving observers and voters occurred.

More than 8,000 local and international observers from 55 organizations monitored the elections. More than 984 journalists from local and international media covered the vote.

News.Az