VTB bank leaving Georgia

VTB plans to maintain its presence in the banking markets of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, and India, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin told Interfax in an interview, News.az reports.

"We are not selling subsidiary banks anywhere, with the exception of a single case. We have a principled position - we are staying put everywhere. We are only leaving Georgia, but the situation there is different. But we remain in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, and India and are promoting cooperation with national banks and local banks in order to become the key bank for settlements in bilateral trade in national currencies," he said.

