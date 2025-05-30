Yandex metrika counter

Wall St opens lower as Trump says China violated tariff terms

  • World
  • Share
Wall St opens lower as Trump says China violated tariff terms
Source: Reuters

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as trade worries deepened after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of violating a tariff agreement, while investors assessed the latest inflation data, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.4 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 42,192.35. The S&P 500 fell 8.5 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 5,903.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.7 points, or 0.23%, to 19,131.219 at the opening bell.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      