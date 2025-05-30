Wall St opens lower as Trump says China violated tariff terms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as trade worries deepened after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of violating a tariff agreement, while investors assessed the latest inflation data, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The fell 23.4 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 42,192.35. The fell 8.5 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 5,903.67​, while the dropped 44.7 points, or 0.23%, to 19,131.219 at the opening bell.

