Wall St opens lower as Trump says China violated tariff terms
Source: Reuters
Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as trade worries deepened after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of violating a tariff agreement, while investors assessed the latest inflation data, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.4 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 42,192.35. The S&P 500 fell 8.5 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 5,903.67, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.7 points, or 0.23%, to 19,131.219 at the opening bell.