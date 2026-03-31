Dalai Lama urges end to Ukraine, Middle East wars

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The Dalai Lama has called for an end to global conflicts, urging peace in the Middle East as well as in the wars involving Russia and Ukraine, stressing that lasting solutions can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a message shared on X, the 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader said he supports Pope Leo XIV’s appeal for peace and warned that violence only leads to further conflict, News.Az reports.

“History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace,” he wrote, urging global leaders to prioritize mutual respect and negotiation.

He added that enduring resolutions to conflicts, including those in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, must be rooted in dialogue and a recognition of shared humanity.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate concluded by expressing hope that ongoing wars and violence would come to an end soon.

News.Az