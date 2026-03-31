At least 8 dead in India temple stampede

At least 8 dead in India temple stampede

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At least eight women lost their lives, and around 10 others were injured when a stampede broke out at a temple in India’s eastern state of Bihar on Tuesday, a local police officer confirmed.

The incident took place at Sheetla Temple in the Deepnagar area of Nalanda district at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Viral video footage on social media showed injured women being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities fear the death toll could rise, as several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

An official enquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the stampede.

News.Az