Walmart app and website down; thousands affected

Walmart’s digital platforms experienced a major outage on Tuesday, December 30, leaving thousands of U.S. customers unable to access the retailer’s services.

Both the official website and mobile app were affected, preventing many shoppers from browsing products or completing year-end purchases, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to outage tracking site Downdetector, complaints surged quickly, with over 2,949 users reporting issues in the early hours.

By late afternoon, the number of reported problems more than doubled to 5,876. The mobile app appeared to be the most affected, with 72 percent of users unable to operate it, while 25 percent faced difficulties with the main website.

The disruption also impacted Walmart’s delivery services. The Spark Driver app, used by delivery personnel, faced significant issues, with more than 3,280 drivers across the U.S. reporting that the platform had effectively stopped functioning by Tuesday afternoon.

For many drivers, this means they’re unable to accept new delivery offers, confirm arrivals at stores, or even complete the drop-offs they currently have in progress.

