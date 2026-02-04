Walmart surpasses $1 trillion market value milestone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Walmart has become the first traditional retail company to surpass a $1 trillion market valuation, as strong stock performance and strategic investments in technology and e-commerce continue to reshape the company’s growth story.

Shares of the retail giant rose about 3% to close at $127.71, pushing its total market value to approximately $1.02 trillion. The milestone reflects strong investor confidence after years of transformation focused on digital expansion, automation and artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Over the past year, Walmart’s stock has gained more than 28%, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500 index, which rose around 16% during the same period. Analysts say the company has benefited from a combination of long-term digital investments and strong consumer demand driven by economic uncertainty and inflation pressures.

Walmart’s positioning as a low-price leader has helped attract customers across income groups during periods of higher living costs. As more consumers seek value, the company has continued to grow both its physical store traffic and online customer base.

A key driver behind the company’s rising valuation is its shift toward technology-focused operations. Walmart has been expanding the use of automation across warehouses, supply chains and store operations, while also increasing investment in artificial intelligence to improve logistics, inventory management and customer experience.

The company is also expected to deepen its focus on digital retail and AI following recent leadership changes. Former U.S. division CEO John Furner has taken a broader leadership role across the enterprise, while former e-commerce chief David Guggina has stepped into Furner’s previous position, signaling continued emphasis on online growth and digital innovation.

Industry analysts say Walmart’s rise into the “trillion-dollar club” highlights how traditional retailers can compete with technology companies by combining scale, data and logistics expertise with advanced technology adoption.

The milestone also reflects broader changes in global retail, where companies are increasingly blending physical stores with digital platforms to create hybrid shopping experiences.

Looking ahead, investors will likely watch how Walmart expands AI use, strengthens e-commerce operations and maintains pricing competitiveness as consumer behavior and global economic conditions continue to evolve.

Walmart now joins a select group of trillion-dollar companies, most of which are technology-focused firms, marking a significant shift in how markets value large-scale retail businesses in the digital era.

News.Az