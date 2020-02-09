War film '1917,' Joaquin Phoenix lead the race for 2020 Oscars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood hands out its highest honors on Sunday at an Oscars ceremony that could see a number of historic firsts and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the #OscarsSoWhite debate, Reuters reports.

Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, and Martin Scorsese are among the A-List nominees, alongside the little-known cast of Korean-language drama “Parasite,” which threatens to steal the thunder from Hollywood’s biggest names.

All eyes are on the coveted best picture prize, which awards watchers believe is a three-way race between independent social satire “Parasite,” British director Sam Mendes’ immersive World War One movie “1917” from Universal Pictures, and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to show business, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” from Sony Pictures.

“The smart bet is definitely ‘1917,’ but I do not rule out the possibility of something else winning, whether that be ‘Parasite’ or ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ or ‘Jojo Rabbit’,” Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, said ahead of the show.

“Parasite,” from best director nominee Bong Joon Ho, looks certain to win the newly named best international film category and is seeking to enter the history books as the first film in a foreign language to win the best picture, Oscar.

Dark comic book movie “Joker” from Warner Bros, which has a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story” and the streaming service’s mob epic “The Irishman,” race-car drama “Ford v Ferrari” from 20th Century Studios, and novel adaptation “Little Women” from Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the top prize.

The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the show has no host for a second year.

