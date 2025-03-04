Warriors vs. Hornets injury report: Jimmy Butler III set for return, Jonathan Kuminga still out

The Golden State Warriors are seeking to put a highly-disappointing loss behind them, and get back into the win column tonight, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

Thankfully for the Dubs, they’re facing one of the worst teams in the NBA, and a team they beat last week by 36 points: the Charlotte Hornets, losers of six straight games, and 15 of their last 17.

And better yet, the Dubs are getting healthier. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Jonathan Kuminga (right ankle sprain)

It’s become abundantly clear that Kuminga’s ankle has not been healing as successfully as the team initially hoped. According to reporters, Kuminga has been heavily icing his ankle after activities, and it’s now looking like he might not make his return to the court during this road trip.

Probable — Jimmy Butler III (right mid-back spasm)

If anyone was still on the fence about the Butler trade, they probably aren’t after Saturday’s loss. Golden State looked like an entirely different team against the Philadelphia 76ers than they had in their previous eight games. Thankfully, Butler seems ready for a return after a one-game hiatus.

Probable — Quinten Post (right ankle sprain)

Post has, against all odds, turned into one of the team’s most reliable offensive weapons. Thankfully his recent ankle injury, which flew under the radar, seems very mild.

Hornets

Out — Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair)

The second overall pick in the 2023 draft only played in 27 games this year before suffering a season-ending injury. Hopefully he can have a fully healthy 2025-26 season, because his sophomore campaign got off to a strong start.

Out — Tre Mann (disc herniation)

Here’s hoping that Mann can make a strong recovery. He’s also been ruled out for the rest of the year, and back injuries can linger.

Out — Grant Williams (right ACL repair)

Another season-ending injury. ACL repairs are no fun, and Williams, who had his repaired in December, could miss the start of next season, too.

Out — Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain)

Okogie came to the Hornets in a January trade, but only played seven games before suffering an injury. He hasn’t played since January 31.

Questionable — Taj Gibson (illness)

Yep, Taj Gibson is still in the league! The 16-year veteran is playing for his seventh NBA team, though he’s only appeared in 25 games this year.

Probable — Miles Bridges (illness)

I, for one, would be very happy to not have to see Bridges on my TV today.

Probable — Seth Curry (low back tightness)

Curry, however, I would quite like to watch!

Probable — Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol)

Hopefully Moore is fine, as concussions are pretty scary things.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation! The game is scheduled for tip off at 4:00 p.m. PT.

